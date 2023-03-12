Man allegedly killed by grandson in Cayce identified by coroner

The coroner's office added that the shooting followed an argument between the victim and his alleged teen killer.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was allegedly shot and killed by his grandson on Friday afternoon.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 66-year-old Raymond Lee Toler was shot and killed after an argument with his grandson in the 1400 block of Sunnyside Drive.

Fisher said Toler was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene. His wife was also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't expected to be life-threatening.

Police previously announced that the alleged shooter, a teen boy, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities said he also fired at his grandmother, however, the bullets did not strike her. He is, however, responsible for her unspecified injury, police said.

While the coroner's office does mention a verbal altercation leading up to the shooting, no broader motive for the shooting has been released publicly by police.