x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed after chase and wreck with South Carolina small town officer

Investigators say a Hemingway police officer chased the suspect into Georgetown County, where he wrecked and was shot.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Investigators say a man has been shot and killed after he was chased by a police officer in a small South Carolina town.

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office says 46-year-old Robert Langley died at the hospital early Sunday and an autopsy will be performed later this week. 

Investigators say a Hemingway police officer chased Langley into Georgetown County, where he wrecked and was shot.

State Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating and didn’t release any details on why the officer wanted to stop Langley, what led to the shooting, or who fired shots during the incident.

Related Articles

In Other News

Flying drones deliver contraband to inmates in Lee County