Man killed after chase and wreck with South Carolina small town officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Investigators say a man has been shot and killed after he was chased by a police officer in a small South Carolina town.

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office says 46-year-old Robert Langley died at the hospital early Sunday and an autopsy will be performed later this week.

