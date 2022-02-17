Richland County homicide victim identified

Details regarding the incident are still limited.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed a week earlier in Hopkins.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, 30-year-old Marcus Outen was identified as the man whose body was found in the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive on Feb. 11.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the victim later identified as Outen was found around 1 a.m. and had gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

