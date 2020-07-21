Man killed in shooting incident at Gable Oaks Apartments

According to CPD, the man was found unresponsive in a vehicle near one of the units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments Monday night.

23-year-old Delvin K. Weems died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Colleton Street shortly before midnight after a 9-1-1 call. Upon their arrival, officers say they found an Weems unresponsive inside a car near one of the apartment units. According to a report, they rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is the second deadly shooting at the apartment complex in a week.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was charged with murder last Tuesday after the domestic-related shooting of a male acquaintance at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street.

