x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

crime

Man killed in shooting incident at Gable Oaks Apartments

According to CPD, the man was found unresponsive in a vehicle near one of the units.
Credit: KGW

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments Monday night. 

23-year-old Delvin K. Weems died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Colleton Street shortly before midnight after a 9-1-1 call. Upon their arrival, officers say they found an Weems unresponsive inside a car near one of the apartment units. According to a report, they rendered aid until EMS arrived. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

This is the second deadly shooting at the apartment complex in a week. 

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was charged with murder last Tuesday after the domestic-related shooting of a male acquaintance at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street. 

RELATED: Woman charged in deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon, Columbia police say

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?