Man killed in shooting incident at Gable Oaks Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Gable Oaks Apartments Monday night.
23-year-old Delvin K. Weems died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Colleton Street shortly before midnight after a 9-1-1 call. Upon their arrival, officers say they found an Weems unresponsive inside a car near one of the apartment units. According to a report, they rendered aid until EMS arrived.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
This is the second deadly shooting at the apartment complex in a week.
According to police, a 29-year-old woman was charged with murder last Tuesday after the domestic-related shooting of a male acquaintance at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street.
Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
