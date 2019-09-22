CHAPIN, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the individual who died last night as a result of being involved in a boating incident in Lake Murray near 1925 Johnson Marina Road, Chapin, SC. The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Stanley Virgil Kiser, 68, of Cheryse Court, Chapin, SC, was the driver of a pontoon boat that was struck by another boat.

Mr. Kiser died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple massive blunt force traumas to the head and torso.

Kiser's wife lost a leg in the incident and his daughter sustained head injures. Both women were transported to a local hospital.

Kiser's pontoon was run over by a high-speed cigarette boat driven by Tracy Gordon, 53. Gordon and his wife were not injured.

Investigators have charged Gordon with one count of felony BUI in Kiser's death, and two counts of felony BUI resulting in great bodily harm.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and SC Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.