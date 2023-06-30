19-year-old killed in Richland County shooting

Investigators haven't released details regarding a motive or a suspect.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in northeastern Richland County left a 19-year-old dead on Thursday.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive, near the corner of Farrow and Longtown roads, around 3:20 p.m. This is in the Killian area.

Deputies found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The sheriff's department said he was taken to an area hospital but died.

No additional details were available at the time regarding the shooting motive or suspect. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not publicly released the name of the victim.