Man found shot to death off Rosewood Drive in Columbia

The man was killed along South Beltline and discovered Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man was shot to death off Rosewood Drive in Columbia over the weekend.

Officers say around 6:30 a.m. on April 3, the victim's body was found in the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard. That's just off Rosewood Drive near a set of apartments.

Investigators say the man suffered a gun shot to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet said if they have a motive in the case. The person who was killed has not been identified.