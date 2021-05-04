Man found shot to death off Rosewood Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man was shot to death off Rosewood Drive in Columbia over the weekend.
Officers say around 6:30 a.m. on April 3, the victim's body was found in the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard. That's just off Rosewood Drive near a set of apartments.
Investigators say the man suffered a gun shot to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet said if they have a motive in the case. The person who was killed has not been identified.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.