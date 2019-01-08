LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said that 28-year-old Thomas Snodgress killed his grandfather early Thursday morning in Louisville.

According to LMPD, officers went to a home in the 200 block of Tex Avenue, which is in the Fairdale neighborhood, around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the porch who had been stabbed more than once. He died at the scene.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the man was killed by his grandson, who attacked him with a hatchet during a fight. Snodgress pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday, Aug. 2.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

