PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested by undercover officers after leaving two-pounds of marijuana in an Uber.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident started when an Uber driver contacted police about a black bag that was left in his car.

Inside the bag, police found two pounds of marijuana which was packed in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Investigators say Malik Mollet,21, contacted the Uber via e-mail looking to get his bag back.

Officers then tracked Mollett down through Uber records and telephone numbers and contacted him posing as the Uber driver.

They arranged for Mollett to pick up the bag at a local McDonald’s.

According to police, Mollett even texted the undercover officers a photo of the bag which contained the drugs to actually confirm it was his.

When Mollett arrived at the McDonald’s, officers took him into custody.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, police say that Mollet is facing drug possession charges and a count of criminal use of a communication facility.

