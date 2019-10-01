CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Two months after his arrest, the man accused of killing his neighbor and dismembering him is closer to being indicted.

Christian Ponce Martinez has been on an ICE hold in a Clayton County jail since November when the 25-year-old was charged with murdering 77-year-old Robert Page. Page went missing on Nov. 8 and police found his body at the end of a trail of blood that led from his home to the backyard of his neighbor’s home.

Parts of his dismembered body were under a tarp and more pieces were inside a cooler in the home.

That’s where police found Ponce Martinez hiding under a couch.

Police said when he was arrested that Ponce Martinez moved to Clayton County from Mexico about 3 months before Page's death and was renting his room from a friend. Major Craig Hammer with Clayton County police said investigators have not established a motive, but it appears the two men had some sort of argument at Page's home before his death and Ponce Martinez was captured on home surveillance video.

Ponce Martinez' status in the United States has not been released. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirm the federal agency has a hold on Ponce Martinez. Regarding his legal status, the DA told 11Alive that she didn’t know whether he’s in the United States legally or not.

In his address to the nation Tuesday night, President Donald Trump mentioned Ponce Martinez and said called him an “illegal alien” and referenced the homicide to make his case for the wall along the southern border.

It’s still unclear how Ponce Martinez entered the United States.

Robert Page’s family said while they didn’t know that Trump would mention their loved one, they have no comment on what he said.

"We are trying our best to get through this horrible family tragedy,” said Asher Sanchez, Page’s grandson.

