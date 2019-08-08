RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

Karriem Agner, 21, was arrested on multiple charges after he robbed a woman he met on the Tinder App.

According to law enforcement, Agner is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tips led investigators to Agner who was already incarcerated at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on other charges.

RELATED: Suspect drove victim to ATM at gunpoint, stole money, deputies say

According to reports, on July 29, Agner met up with the victim at her home after the two met on Tinder. He demanded cash and when she didn’t have any, he forced her into a vehicle, drove to an ATM, forced her to withdraw cash, then pushed her from the vehicle and drove off.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who Agner also met on Tinder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.