Three arrested after man found murdered in Camden motel

CAMDEN, S.C. — Three people were arrested after a man was found murdered at a Camden motel on Tuesday.

Officials say Camden Police officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the Mona Lisa Motel around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20. Upon their arrival officers say they discovered Shahid Saleem Shabazz from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, unresponsive on the floor of a room.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was called, and Shabazz was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m., according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Authorities say Jordan McKeever was arrested at the scene and the investigation revealed that McKeever murdered Shabazz. McKeever is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on charges of murder and misprision of a felon.

Two others, Dexter Thomas and Ceion Bell, were also arrested at the scene and charged with misprision of a felon, according to authorities.

If you have any information about this case, authorities ask you to contact Lieutenant Penny Lloyd at the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.