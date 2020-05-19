COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify a man wanted in connection to credit card fraud of almost $4,000.

Deputies say the victim filed a report on April 20 stating that someone opened a credit card in his name at the Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. The man then charged $1,900 worth of items to the credit card. On April 22, another $1,900 was charged to the same credit card.



Surveillance video captured the the suspect opening the credit card in the victim’s name. He was seen leaving the store in a dark SUV.



Anyone who can identify this man pictured in the photos is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.