Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, deputies say

Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators have identified a man they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon.

Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store. A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words. The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun.

Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.