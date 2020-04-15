LIBERTY, S.C. — Authorities say a 21-year-old man killed an 89-year-old woman in her South Carolina home after raping and choking her until she was unconscious.

Police say Thomas James Chapman broke into the Liberty home Saturday though a back window, stole money, then attacked Margaret Alice Karr in her bedroom.

Authorities say after Karr lost consciousness, Chapman left and returned with a knife, slitting her throat.

Chapman is charged with murder and six other crimes.

He didn't say anything during a Tuesday bond hearing, but appeared to be crying uncontrollably as he signed court papers.