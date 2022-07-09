Man responsible for 'multiple shootings' in Memphis while on Facebook Live in custody

Memphis police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook Live.

Police said the suspect is 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. A shelter in place for that area has been lifted. People should avoid the area at this time.

One person is dead after they were shot on Evergreen Street and Poplar Avenue, according to an ABC24 crew on the scene. Police haven't said if this person was shot by the suspect.

The University of Memphis said there were shots fired a short while ago near Patterson and Southern but there's currently no threat at the University. However, Memphis police have asked that everyone stay off the streets until they arrest the suspect. All doors at the University have been locked for general safety. Officers are in the area and on patrol. All University phones and the LiveSafe app have apparently been overwhelmed by the volume of calls and reports.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority has resumed trolley and bus service.

AutoZone Park is on lockdown and players have been pulled from the field due to the situation. The game is stopped.