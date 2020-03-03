COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man caught on camera robbing a local hotel at gunpoint.

According to RCSD, on Feb. 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the man walked into the Oyo Hotel lobby at 31 Berkshire Drive. He pointed a gun at the desk clerk and demanded money from the cash register along with her phone.

The armed robbery as caught on camera.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man in the video or has any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.