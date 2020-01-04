SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a woman at gunpoint Monday at an apartment complex.

Sharell Wells, 27, of Sumter, is wanted for armed robbery, assault and first degree battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police say Wells robbed a woman at gunpoint around 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Lafayette Drive apartment complex.

Wells is has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Wells may be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.