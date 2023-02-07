76-year-old man selling dog shot dead in Bishopville, say police

Deputies say the prospective buyers took the puppy instead, then opened fire.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog.

The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace.

Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073 Sumter Highway in Bishopville, SC.

Ray arrived with a friend and, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, the buyers took the puppy and then opened fire. Simon said multiple people were involved.

French Bulldog puppies can command prices of $1,500-2,500.

Investigators are looking at security video and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: