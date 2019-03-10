GREENWOOD, S.C. — A South Carolina man faces 25 years in prison after officials say he set a fire at a Greenwood Walmart as a distraction as he stole a case of beer.

Solicitor David Stumbo says on December 5, 2018, 34 year-old Russell Geddings set the fire, causing $1.2 million of damage to the store and merchandise.

According to officials, he set a clothing rack in the men's section of the store on fire before running from the scene.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Geddings pleaded guilty to third-degree arson.

Stumbo says Geddings deserved the maximum for putting so many people at risk to steal beer.