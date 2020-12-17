Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of London Harrell

Yousuf Hasan, who was sentenced Wednesday, apologized in court and said he thinks of Harrell every day.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 26-year-old man who fatally struck a Columbia native and University of Central Florida student London Harrell as she walked near campus has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Yousuf Hasan received his 12-year term Wednesday after pleading no contest in Orange County Court to leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Authorities say he ran over a curb and struck 21-year-old London Harrell in June 2019 as she was walking home from a bar along a grass shoulder off the road.

Police body camera footage showed Hasan failing a sobriety test. He apologized in court and said he thinks of Harrell every day.