Man sentenced to 1 day in jail for shooting neighbor's dog

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man has been sentenced to one day in jail for killing his neighbor’s dog.

Matthew Clay Goldsmith, 43, was convicted on charges of killing and torturing an animal stemming from an incident in November of 2020. He was sentenced Tuesday, June 29 in a Kent County courtroom.

The dog that was shot and killed was a Siberian husky, named Kita. The dog's owner previously testified in court saying her dog got loose and was shot after straying into Goldsmith’s yard.

Kita also killed one of Goldsmith’s chickens, but the dog's owner said that was not an issue on the evening of the Nov. 4 shooting. Goldsmith will also be forced to pay a fine for the incident.

