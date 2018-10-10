Sumter Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who targeted pizza delivery drivers in a string of armed robberies and a sexual assault.

Lander Lee Hickman has been charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, financial transaction card fraud, pointing and presenting a firearm, four counts of armed robbery and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sumter Police report that a series of incidents began in late September and became increasingly violent. In four of the incidents, Hickman is accused of placing orders for pizza delivery to different addresses and then waiting for the delivery person to arrive.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, police were called to the scene of an armed robbery and sexual assault on Crescent Avenue, in Sumter, where a female driver had been robbed and then sexually assaulted after delivering a pizza to a nearby address.

Investigators found Hickman that night inside a house at 11 Crescent Ave., where he was arrested.

On Sunday, around 10 p.m., officers had responded to a similar call where a male delivery driver was approached by a man who robbed him at gunpoint of the pizza, cash and other items.

Two earlier similar incidents were reported on Sept. 26 and Sept. 28. Hickman has been linked to another incident on Sept. 27 where a woman was approached at gunpoint by a man who ordered her to be quiet and threatened her before she managed to get away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hickman was out on bond relate to the March 5, 2017, sexual assault of a boy under the age of 7. After initially being denied bond, after a requested bond reduction hearing, Hickman had a bond set at $30,000 surety with GPS monitoring in August of 2017.

© 2018 WLTX