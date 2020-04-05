TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla — Two roommates were allegedly playing out a theoretical scenario – a man with a knife versus a man with a gun.

Prosecutors say it ended with one of them dead with a bullet in his head.

According to a news release, Eric Hansen was wielding an imaginary knife, but 24-year-old Neil Gallagher was armed with a loaded handgun.

Gallagher is accused of pulling the trigger, shooting Hansen in the face.

Prosecutors say after it happened on Feb. 24, Gallagher called 911 and paramedics responded to the home in Temple Terrace, but it was too late.

Investigators don’t believe Gallagher was trying to kill him, but “that does not mean no crime was committed.” Prosecutors say his actions show “a reckless disregard for human life that constitutes manslaughter.”

That’s what Gallagher is charged with, and if convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

“Mr. Hansen’s death is a tragedy, and it’s made even more tragic because it was completely preventable. When someone shows this kind of carelessness in handling a deadly weapon, they must be held accountable,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

Neil Gallagher, 24

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

