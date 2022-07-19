Man killed at car repair shop in Sumter

On Tuesday morning July 19, 2022, around 8:30am, deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with EMS personnel, responded to a business along the 1500 block of Airport Road in response to an unconscious male found inside the building.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis stated, “This business is a small close knit group of family and friends, and they used their skills to help others. We are trying to verify motive but so far, McDuffie’s death makes no sense. We have a whole team of investigators working on this case. Whoever is responsible for this senseless death needs to be held accountable. I am asking anyone in the community, anyone that knew this family, if there’s something my investigators need to know, contact this office.