BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed in Barnwell Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the Barnwell coroner office said Jeffrey B Corley, 19, of Jones Bridge Rd, Blackville was found about 1:15 PM today, with a gunshot wound.

He was found in the 100 block of Hiott St., Barnwell.

Corley was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic and was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Dept., and SLED.