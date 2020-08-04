BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. —  A man was shot and killed in Barnwell Tuesday afternoon. 

A press release from the Barnwell coroner office said Jeffrey B Corley, 19, of Jones Bridge Rd, Blackville was found about 1:15 PM today, with a gunshot wound. 

He was found in the 100 block of Hiott St., Barnwell. 

Corley was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic and was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Dept., and SLED.