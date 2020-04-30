ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man was arrested after deputies say he shot another man while he slept.

Clifford Profit, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called to a residence where they found a man sitting in a yard while family members held a towel to his head.

The man told investigators he had been asleep when he was shot in the face by his cousin, who lives at the same address.

EMS arrived to transport the man to the hospital.

Investigators were approached by Profit, who was inquiring as to why law enforcement was on his property. As he was being taken into custody, investigators said they noticed Profit had blood on his person.

While being placed into a patrol car, Profit attempted to reached for something inside his waistline. It turned out to be a revolver, according to the report.

Profit’s is awaiting his first court appearance.