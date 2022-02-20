Man found shot to death at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead following a deadly shooting in an apartment community off of Broad River Road.
Investigators said they were called to 1601 Longcreek Drive, the address of The Park apartments, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting. They found a man already unresponsive upon their arrival and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details regarding a suspect or motive haven't been announced and the victim's name is typically only released by the coroner's office once the victim's family is notified.
In the meantime, anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.