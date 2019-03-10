An Orangebrug man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a relative.

“This was some kind of a family squabble that led to a weapon being pulled,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “No argument in the world is worth nearly killing someone.”

Anthony Jamison, 45, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called out to a Jamison Avenue residence on September 24 after a shooting was reported.

Investigators were directed to the Regional Medical Center where a 34-year-old victim had already been taken to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the victim, he received a call from Jamison, a relative, accusing him of being disrespectful to his grandfather. A few minutes after he hung up with Jamison, he went outside where the argument continued in person.

According to the incident report, the victim took his shirt off and said "let's fight." The victim said at some point Jamison pulled a handgun out of his pocket, said 'I will kill you," and shot him, shattering his leg bone, according to the report.

During Jamison’s bond hearing on Thursday, Orangeburg County magistrate Don West set bond at $45,000 cash or surety.