Man shot in downtown Columbia; traffic delayed in the area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Columbia Friday morning.

Officers say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Park Street. That's near where Elmwood turns into Interstate 126.

Police say at this time, the injury appears to be non life-threatening. Witnesses are being interviewed and surveillance cameras will be reviewed.

Due to the investigation, officers including are directing traffic at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Park Street. Drivers are asked to use caution in that area.