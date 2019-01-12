NEW ORLEANS —

A man was shot in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening, making him the fifth shooting victim in the neighborhood reported since noon and the 15th victim in the city since midnight.

The newest shooting was reported in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue around 4:12 p.m. and investigators confirmed that a man was hit by gunfire just before 4:30 p.m.

The man was not identified by police, and no information was provided about the extent of his injuries.

He is the 15th person to be shot in New Orleans Sunday. A mass shooting on Canal Street injured 10 people early Sunday morning.

The earlier shooting in the Seventh Ward took place around 1 p.m.

According to initial NOPD reports, two victims were pronounced dead in the 2000 block of N. Dorgenois Street, near Hardin Park and St. Augustine High School.

