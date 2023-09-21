Man shot and killed after South Carolina trooper tried to pull him over

Authorities say a South Carolina man was shot and killed Tuesday night after a state trooper tried to pull him over and he crashed his vehicle into an embankment.

MARIETTA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was shot and killed Tuesday night after a state trooper tried to pull him over for a broken headlight, which had launched a chase through two counties, ending in the man crashing his car into an embankment, authorities said.

The man killed was identified as Brian Dustin Shumway, 36, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. An autopsy has been scheduled to gather more information about how he was killed.

The trooper tried to pull over Shumway in Greenville County and then chased him into Pickens County, where the crash happened on a dirt road near Marietta, the Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Immediately after the crash, Shumway began shooting at the trooper, who fired back, the agency said.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was not hurt, investigators said.

Shumway died about 3 miles from his home, which was also in Marietta.