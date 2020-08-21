Man shot, killed in northeast Columbia, deputies say

A man was found shot to death in northeast Richland County around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Thursday night in northeast Columbia.

Deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

If you have any information about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.