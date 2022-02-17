Man shot in neighborhood near busy shopping area

The shooting happened in Lexington County near the busy Bower Parkway shopping corridor off of Harbison Boulevard.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting victim is expected to survive following a shooting in a Lexington County neighborhood just yards from a busy shopping and dining center on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Pitney Road. Investigators arrived to find a man who had been shot in the lower body multiple times. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooter was in a passing car, though, no description of the vehicle is available.

The sheriff's department said the victim, who has spoken with investigators, was not driving at the time he was shot. They haven't said whether the victim was in a vehicle, residence, or elsewhere when he was struck by gunfire.

The scene is less than 100 yards behind the Columbiana shopping plaza on Bower Parkway.