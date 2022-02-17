x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot in neighborhood near busy shopping area

The shooting happened in Lexington County near the busy Bower Parkway shopping corridor off of Harbison Boulevard.
Credit: WXIA

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting victim is expected to survive following a shooting in a Lexington County neighborhood just yards from a busy shopping and dining center on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Pitney Road. Investigators arrived to find a man who had been shot in the lower body multiple times. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooter was in a passing car, though, no description of the vehicle is available.

The sheriff's department said the victim, who has spoken with investigators, was not driving at the time he was shot. They haven't said whether the victim was in a vehicle, residence, or elsewhere when he was struck by gunfire.

The scene is less than 100 yards behind the Columbiana shopping plaza on Bower Parkway. 

With the investigation still underway, authorities haven't said whether they believe the shooting was isolated. On Thursday, investigators continued following leads and asking anyone with information to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related Articles

In Other News

Witnesses heard in trial of four people killed in Holly Hill