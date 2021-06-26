Family, friends of man shot outside West Columbia chicken plant call for justice

Daniel Demetrius Jones was fatally shot at House of Raeford chicken processing plant.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in what police say was an argument outside a chicken plant are calling for justice.

West Columbia Police responded to the scene across from House of Raeford chicken processing plant on Sunset Boulevard at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. When they arrived they found Daniel Jones, 33, shot to death. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, an argument occurred between two employees from House of Raeford and escalated, resulting in the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Trevor Anthony Irvin, is in custody. He's charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Irvin made a first appearance in court Friday at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Jones's big sister, DeAnna Liburd, said she's struggling to understand why this happened.

"I haven't been coping, pretty much numb, walking around like a zombie," said Liburd.

"He was upbeat," she said of her brother. "He was the life of the party. Everybody loved this man. He was a good father and god friend to everybody."

Jones has a 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. His sister said he was also know as D-fresh, an up-and-coming rapper. "Everyone that gets to know him instantly loves my brother," said Liburd. "He has a good heart, a good soul. He will give you the shirt off his back, he will give you his last dollar. This is just really senseless. This guy does not know who he took,"

Antonio Williams says he worked side by side with Jones at the chicken plant. He says Jones always made him laugh and was there for him whenever he needed a friend. "It's just a tragedy what happened," Williams said. "I wish he was never gone."

Childhood friend Charlotte Laboo said she's known Daniel since she was 12. "I was sitting in the hair salon getting my hair done, I was scrolling on Facebook and I saw RIP Daniel Jones, and I was like you can't be serious, you can't be, you can't be," she said.

The trio, now intertwined by tragedy, said they're relying on each other for support as they come to terms with the loss of a brother, colleague and friend.