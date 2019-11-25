COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Deputies responded to a call about 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Percival Road found one man shot in the upper body. The individual was involved in a physical struggle with another man when the gun discharged.

No one has been charged at this time and the investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com