RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An arrest has been made in an Elgin shooting late Wednesday night.

Anthony Selph, 33, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and two counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD).

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Bookman Road just before midnight on Wednesday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Selph, the victim and several others were at a home on Bookman Road, when an argument broke out between the two. When it escalated, the victim reportedly attempted to leave. While fleeing in a vehicle, deputies say he was shot by Selph.

While being detained, deputies say Selph damaged one of RCSD's detention cells and benches, hence the two additional charges.

A woman deputies had detained earlier for questioning was released without charges.