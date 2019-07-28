COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emmitt I. Hart of Hopkins.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Lakeshore Village Apartments at 7545 Garners Ferry Road in southeast Columbia. Police say the Hart was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say information on the case is limited at this time, and they have not released any details on what may have led up to the killing.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.