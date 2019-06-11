COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for information after a man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday while walking near Trenholm Acres.

On Wednesday, November 6 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a man arrived with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to the victim, he was shot earlier in the day while walking Trenholm Acres by unknown suspects in a pick-up truck. He would not give further information on where the shooting happened or descriptions of the suspects.

Richland County investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area during the afternoon or evening hours of November 5 to the early morning hours of November 6 to please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.