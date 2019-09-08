KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say a man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home. The person who pulled the trigger: the new boyfriend.

Officers say this happened at 4:15 a.m. Friday at Maggie Avenue in Camden.

According to deputies, the woman was in her home with her boyfriend and several children when the ex-boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Qurbbit Lewis Jones, tried to break in. Officer say she called 911 and told them she had an order of protection against him.

Two minutes later, a deputy arrived, but the boyfriend had already left.

A little while later, however, he returned, and when he tried to break in a second time, the current boyfriend shot him. Jones ran away, but officers found him a short time later.

He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The ex-boyfriend will be charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Violation of an Order of Protection.

Officers say the boyfriend, who has a valid Concealed Weapon Permit, will not be charged with anything relating to this incident. Officers say it appears to be a justified "stand Your ground' justified shooting.