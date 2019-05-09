RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Southeast Columbia Wednesday night, Richland County deputies say.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Sunview Circle and Trailwood Lane at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a gunshot wound. The victim told deputies he was out walking when a dark-colored vehicle drove by slowly, came back around and shot at him, hitting him in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. No information was immediately available about his condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?