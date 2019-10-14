RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for information after a man was stabbed at a Columbia bar over the weekend.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a man with a stab wound to the upper body. According to deputies, the victim said he had been stabbed by an unknown person while at My Place Bar and Grill located at 7720 Claudia Drive in northeast Columbia.

When he realized he had been stabbed, the man said he asked his girlfriend to take him to the hospital. He was unable to provide any further details or description of a suspect.

If you have any information about the incident, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

