ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed his girlfriend and slashed her face and throat repeatedly.

The incident happened back on July 31. Officers say it involved the suspect, 29-year-old Jasmine Lekendall Jones, and his girlfriend.

According to an incident report, the two had been arguing about him breaking her phone. At one point, he broke into the house she was at, the report states, and said "If I can't have you, no one will."

Eventually, officers say he attacked the woman with knife on a sidewalk outside the home, stabbing her and cutting her on her face and throat. A warrant says he then took her to a drainage canal where and threw her in it. The woman was able to crawl out of the 10-12 foot deep hole.

Officers described the injuries as 'life-threatening' in the warrant filed against him.

Jones is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 182 pounds. He drives a tan 2010 Chevy Impala with a Dallas Cowboys sticker in the rear driver's side window and tinted windows. He may use the name Jay Walker.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.