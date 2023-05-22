Man stabbed in Columbia while pushing baby stroller, police say

Officers say the incident happened around 12 p.m. in the 600 block of Holly Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed while pushing a baby stroller.

Officers say the incident happened around 12 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Holly Street, which is in the Shandon neighborhood.

According to police, a suspect, identified as 47-year-old Antrel Fordham, stabbed a man who was pushing a child in a stroller. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but the extent of the person's injuries aren't known. The child wasn't hurt and is now with a family member.

Police say they arrived on the scene two minutes after the incident and arrested the suspect, who they say was near the crime scene. He's now charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.