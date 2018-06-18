Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who made off with two cases of beer.

The department released video Sunday night of the incident, which actually happened back on May 25.

Officers say the man walked into the Emanuel Church Road store. The man can be seen looking around hte store, then entering the refrigerated case where the alcoholic beverages are stored.

A short time later, he walks out with the two cases of Bud Light, leaves the store, and puts the drinks into a pickup truck, and drives off.

If you have any idea who he is, you're asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.

