WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department in connection to a car theft.

Kenneth Ray Wooten, W/M, 42, of Swansea, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle.

On August 20 at approximately 9:12 a.m., officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen from Lizard’s Thicket at 2234 Sunset Blvd in the City of West Columbia. An officer responded to the scene while others were checking different areas of the city for the vehicle.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle was located at Riverbend Apartment Complex. When an officer located the vehicle, the suspect began running. A perimeter was established and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office was called, they responded with a K-9 and road units.

Around 10:39 a.m., the suspect was apprehended in a wooded area just off the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard.

The Suspect will be held at the Lexington County Detention Center.