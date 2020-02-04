COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection to a shoplifting incident.

According to the report, on March 12 around 9:45 p.m. a man walked into Circle K, located at 9041 Farrow Road, where he got money from the ATM and went to the cooler and took a case of Modelo Beer without paying.

The man was wearing a white and burgundy pullover shirt with cream colored cargo shorts, beige colored slip-on shoes, and Jordan a basketball hat. The man fled the scene in a tan color GMC SUV, according to law enforcement.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who can identify this man, or has any information about this incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000