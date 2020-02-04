COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in connection to a shoplifting incident.
According to the report, on March 12 around 9:45 p.m. a man walked into Circle K, located at 9041 Farrow Road, where he got money from the ATM and went to the cooler and took a case of Modelo Beer without paying.
The man was wearing a white and burgundy pullover shirt with cream colored cargo shorts, beige colored slip-on shoes, and Jordan a basketball hat. The man fled the scene in a tan color GMC SUV, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who can identify this man, or has any information about this incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000