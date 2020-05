LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Poliec department is searching for a shoplifter they say stole several bottles of liquor from a beverage store.

According to a tweet from Lexington Police, the shoplifter stole several bottles of liquor from the Lexington Beverage Outlet in the Town of Lexington on April 25, 2020.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.