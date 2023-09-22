Man accused of forcing his way into Sumter County home, stabbing woman after gun misfires

The suspect faces charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and stabbing her has turned himself in roughly a week later.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded around 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 to a report that a woman was stabbed. Investigators said they believe the suspect forced his way into the victim's home and initially tried to shoot her, but they said the gun misfired twice. The sheriff's office said the suspect stabbed and beat the woman before leaving.

The victim was treated at Prisma Health Tuomey and later identified the suspect as 55-year-old Christopher Alonzo Josey through a photo lineup. The sheriff's office said investigators obtained warrants for Josey's arrest, and he surrendered to at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Josey faces charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder and is being held without bond, the sheriff's office said.