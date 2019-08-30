KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, someone who wanted to make a drug deal accidentally texted an investigator.

According to their Facebook post, KCSO Sgt Miles Taylor received a text message from someone wanting to arrange a drug deal and he played along. The subject showed up for the deal and was arrested by your KCSO Drug Unit.

The photo attached to the post shows a screen shot of the last messages shared between Sgt Taylor and the subject when they got released from jail this morning.

The investigator texts a selfie and writes "Need another dub?" to which he replies "Naw I'm good."

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

The KCSO posted the screenshot to Facebook with the hashtag #SomePeopleMakeOurJobsTooEasy.